Iran edge South Korea at 2025 FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran beat South Korea 3-2 (31-33, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12) in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship on Saturday.

Iran, who had defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 and Puerto Rico in their first two matches, will play Canada on Monday.

In 2023, Iran defeated Italy in a five-set final to capture the title, while Bulgaria secured the bronze over Argentina.

The teams competing in Jiangmen are Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Czechia, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Morocco, Poland, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine and the U.S.

They are divided into four pools of six for a round-robin first stage. The top four in each pool progress to the eighthfinals, with winners advancing to the quarterfinals and losers continuing in playoffs for ninth to 16th place.

The bottom two teams in each pool contest classification matches for positions 17th to 24th. All teams will play through to the final day, producing a complete ranking from first to 24th.