Iran to take on Kazakhstan in 2025 FIVB U21 World Championship opener

TEHRAN - Defending U21 men’s volleyball world champions and title-holders of the three most recent AVC Asian U20 Men’s Championships Iran, whose team also claimed the U19 world silver two years ago, will play Kazakhstan in Pool B in one of the three opening matches at the upcoming 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship in China on Thursday.

At the same time, in the other two opening games of the championship at the Jiangmen Sports Center, 2024 NORCECA junior continental champions United States will take on Thailand in a Pool A fixture, while 2024 European U20 runners-up Bulgaria will meet Cuba in the Pool C opening match, hoping to build upon the bronze medals the southern European U21 team earned two years ago.

Tournament hosts China will get their Pool A campaign underway with a game against Turkey. At the same time in Pool C, multiple and reigning South American junior champions Brazil will face Japan, and Poland will go against Puerto Rico.

In the third time slot, South American runners-up Colombia will start against Czech Republic in another Pool C fixture, African runners-up Egypt will lock horns with fellow North Africans Morocco in Pool A, and Asian runners-up Korea will take on NORCECA runners-up Canada in Pool B.

The last time slot on opening day, will be all about Pool D. 2023 U19 world champions and 2024 U20 European champions France will open their quest for another title with a match against African junior champions Tunisia. Meanwhile, Italy, silver medalists of the U21 World Championship two years ago, will be challenged by Indonesia, and Argentina will cross swords with Ukraine.

The same four time slots, with three matches each, will apply on all pool-stage competition days. The pool stage will continue through Aug. 26, with a rest day on Aug. 24. The three courts will always be engaged by Pool A, B and C action in the first three time slots, while all Pool D matches will start and run concurrently on each competition day, including what is probably the most anticipated clash of the first phase of the competition between France and Italy on August 23, volleyballworld.com reported.

The top four teams in the final standings of each six-team pool will continue their quest for world honors in the elimination rounds leading up to the medal matches on Aug. 31. The rest will continue their participation in the playoffs for the distribution of the places from 17th to 24th.

All 24 teams will go through the respective number of playoff rounds (direct up-or-down matches) to fill all the places from first to 24th in the final competition standings.