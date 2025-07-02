Iran’s fixtures at 2025 FIVB U19 and U21 World Championships revealed

TEHRAN – Iran’s match schedule for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U19 and U21 World Championships has been announced.

The Iran U19 team are placed in Pool C, where they will compete against Spain, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, and Poland.

Their first match will be against Spain on July 24. The team are also scheduled to face Poland on July 25, Tunisia on July 26, Egypt on July 28, and Italy on July 29.

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U19 World Championship will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 24 to Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, the Iran U21 team will compete in Pool B and face Kazakhstan on Aug. 21. They are also scheduled to play Puerto Rico (Aug. 22), South Korea (Aug. 23), Canada (Aug. 25), and Poland (Aug. 26).

The 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship, which marks the 23rd edition of the tournament, will be held in China from Aug. 21 to 31, 2025.