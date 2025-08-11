Iran’s 2025 Paralympic Day slogan unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran’s 2025 Paralympic Day slogan was unveiled during a session held at the National Paralympic Committee's headquarters on Monday. The slogan for this year is “National Paralympic Day; A Celebration of Strong Wills”.

Iran celebrates National Paralympic Day annually on October 16. This day is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the Paralympic Movement in Iran, with the aim of fostering inclusion and changing perceptions about people with disabilities.

The day is designed to introduce the Paralympic Movement to the Iranian public, encourage participation in para-sports, and promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in society.

National Paralympic Day was first celebrated in Iran in 2003 and was later officially included in the Iranian calendar in 2016 by a presidential order.

On National Paralympic Day, various festivals are held, including a painting festival.