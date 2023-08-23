Malaysian FM says lashes out at harsh U.S. bans on Iran

TEHRAN - Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir has stated that his nation opposes U.S. sanctions against Iran and that his country will never recognize the repressive measures.

During a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday in Tehran, Zambry also called Iran Malaysia’s “very important partner” in the region and the Muslim world.

Additionally, he praised his “positive” encounters with Iranian authorities when visiting Tehran from August 21-22.

In addition, Zambry called for expanding bilateral ties, particularly in the industries of agriculture, health, research, and technology.

For his part, Raisi maintained that creating a long-term framework for strategic collaboration between Iran and Malaysia will “open up new horizons” in the two countries’ relations.

He also expressed expectation that the collaboration strategy will result in improved communications and trade.

The top Malaysian diplomat paid his first official visit to Iran since assuming office last December, upon an invitation by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

In their meeting on Monday, Zambry and Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to strengthen connections between Iran and Malaysia and shared views on several important regional and global issues.

They also agreed to expedite the exchange of prisoners and extradite criminals.

The Iran-Malaysia Joint Economic Commission will meet in Tehran soon, the Iranian foreign minister said, adding its subcommittees will also hold regular meetings to address consular, commercial, economic, and cultural matters.

According to Amir Abdollahian, diplomatic attempts were being made to arrange trips for the Malaysian prime minister to Tehran and President Raisi to Kuala Lumpur.

This is the second time the two diplomats had met as they had a word on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku in early July.

Iran pushes Malaysia to strengthen financial, commercial relations

In a meeting with Zambry on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, emphasized the need for Iran and Malaysia to strengthen their financial and commercial connections without heeding to harsh and unlawful U.S. sanctions.

Ghalibaf expressed optimism that the newly elected Malaysian parliament will strengthen parliamentary connections with Iran more than it had in the past.

He said that Iran constantly seeks to establish effective connections with ASEAN nations and that Iran intends to do so by deepening its ties with Malaysia.

For his part, Zambry emphasized the significance of joint activities of the Iranian and Malaysian parliaments to advance government relations, expressing hope that parliamentary cooperation can pave the way for the advancement of relations in other areas.

The Malaysian-Iranian parliamentary friendship group, which includes senior members of the Malaysian parliament, now has seven members of parliament, he continued.