Raisi lauds Algeria’s position toward Islamic world and its vigilance in face of Israeli plots

TEHRAN – In a meeting on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and visiting speaker of Algeria’s National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali expressed the two sides’ willingness to strengthen relations.

Raisi called the visit of the president of the Algerian National Assembly to Tehran a turning point in the process of expanding relations between the two countries and stated that the activation of the Joint Economic Commission and the preparation of a roadmap for relations can play an effective role in accelerating and facilitating interactions in various fields.

The President emphasized that Iran is now a technologically advanced country that has turned sanctions and pressures against it into opportunities for progress, and expressed Iran's readiness to share its experiences and achievements with Algeria.

The Iranian president also praised Algeria's firm positions regarding the interests of the Islamic world and its alertness about the nature and policies of the Israeli regime. “Israel and the U.S. are averse to the expansion of ties between independent countries,” said the president.

He also stated that Iran and Algeria, considering their common views on regional and international issues, can have constructive and beneficial cooperation for the sake of the two nations and the Islamic world.

During the meeting, the Algerian parliament chief conveyed warm greetings from the President of his country, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Raisi. He lauded Iran for being a central power based on its ancient civilization and culture, saying the country’s strong position will lead to further empowerment of the Islamic Ummah.

Boughali also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday. During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian expressed Iran's determination to enhance cooperation with Algeria in various sectors, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and tourism.

He also highlighted the strong political relations between Iran and Algeria and commended Algeria's resistance against colonization and its support for Palestine.

The top Iranian diplomat also condemned recent acts of disrespect towards Islamic sanctities and emphasized the role of Islamic parliaments in countering Islamophobia.

Boughali, in turn, praised the excellent relations between Iran and Algeria, emphasizing shared views on international issues and called for the expansion of mutual relations

He also condemned a recent terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran and criticized Israel's destructive role in the Muslim world. Boughali called the attack an “act of terror against innocent people”.