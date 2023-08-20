Raisi receives credentials of five new ambassadors

TEHRAN- In separate meetings on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran received the credentials of new ambassadors of Angola, Colombia, Cambodia, Peru and Ecuador.

The core of President Raisi’s remarks in the meetings was that Iran is ready to develop economic and commercial relations with the outside world.

While wishing them success during their missions in Tehran, he said Iran has friendly relations with countries around the world.

Raisi went on to say that there are numerous capacities between Iran and other counties and it is the responsibility of the ambassadors and relevant authorities to identify and activate these capacities for developing cooperation.

The ambassadors from the five mentioned countries also submitted a copy of their credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday.