Iran FM, Saudi crown prince hold frank, fruitful talks

TEHRAN- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held frank and fruitful talks in Jeddah on Friday.

Amir Abdollahian said in a post on X that he spoke with the Saudi crown prince for 90 minutes.

Since the two nations’ relations were repaired after years of estrangement, the highest-level negotiations took place behind closed doors.

Iran’s top diplomat stressed that the conversations were “explicit, frank, fruitful, and productive based on neighborhood policy.”

The minister noted that both parties emphasized the need to improve enduring ties in all areas.

“We have consensus on security and development for all in the region,” Amir Abdollahian wrote.

He reaffirmed Iran’s intention to strengthen ties with the nations in the region, especially Saudi Arabia, during the meeting.

“Iran and Saudi Arabia can bring about further growth and prosperity to the region by improving comprehensive cooperation, including in the political, economic, commercial, transit, scientific and technological, and cultural fields,” the top Iranian diplomat remarked.

Riyadh and Tehran have a “historic responsibility” in light of recent events throughout the world, he said.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need to foster development-oriented connections as the “path to success” in the region while highlighting Iran’s accomplishments and capabilities.

According to the minister, Iran and Saudi Arabia are major players in the region and the Muslim world.

The Iranian foreign minister also called Palestine and al-Quds the most pressing concerns of the Muslim world, and the Israeli regime a menace to all nations.

Also, both President Ebrahim Raisi and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also received greetings from the Saudi crown prince and the Saudi King.

Bin Salman stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia have a “strategic” connection. Once more he extended the Saudi Arabian offer to the Iranian president to visit Saudi Arabia.