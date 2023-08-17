Saudi FM expects ‘new chapter’ in Riyadh-Tehran ties

TEHRAN – Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday that his country expects that a new chapter will be opened in relations between the Saudi Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We expect that a new chapter is opened in relations between the two countries based on brotherhood, mutual respect, and common interests,” Faisal bin Farhan said in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Riyadh.

The visit also took place ahead of President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to the Saudi Kingdom.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has officially invited President Raisi to pay a visit to the Saudi Arabia. The invitation followed after Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on March 10 to resume diplomatic ties after seven years of frosty ties.

Faisal bin Farhan said, “We hope that Ayatollah Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia soon. King Salman has written an official letter in this regard.”

The chief diplomat also said the kingdom is “determined to develop ties” with Iran and thanked the Islamic Republic for backing Riyadh Expo 2030.

The senior diplomat also said his talks with Amir Abdollahian focused on bilateral ties in different areas and security in the region.

He also said the ambassadors from the two countries will soon start their diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Tehran and this is in line with the new relationship between the two sides.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Riyadh on Thursday to facilitate and speed up the implementation of agreements inked between the that were brokered by China.

It was the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister to Saudi Arabia since 2015.

Amir Abdollahian is accompanied by Alireza Enayati, Iran’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Enayati is going to start his diplomatic mission in the country after the conclusion of the visit.