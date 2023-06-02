Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers meet in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia held talks on Friday on the sidelines of the “Friends of BRICS” meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian that that he will soon visit Iran, Tehran Times’ correspondents who accompanied Amir Abdollahian reported.

“Ground prepared to reopen embassies”

Amir Abdollahian expressed delight over the good progress in relations between the two countries and said the ground is prepared to reopen embassies and consulates in each country.

Both Iran and Saudi Arabia have reciprocally named ambassadors in Riyadh and Tehran.

According to a deal brokered by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed reestablish diplomatic ties. The deal was announced on March 10 after intensive talks between the sides in Beijing.

Before reestablishing ties, negotiators from Iran and Saudi Arabia had met several times in Baghdad and Muscat.

Amir Abdollahian and Bin Farhan first met in Beijing on April 6 to discuss key details in the resumption of relations following the landmark agreement signed by the security chiefs from Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In the Friday’s meeting, Bin Farhan said the two countries have speedily passed the stage of appointing ambassadors and are moving toward a “new stage” which will meet the “interests of the two countries and the entire region.”

Iran’s chief diplomat also thanked Saudi Arabia for making arrangements and providing facilities for visits of Iranian pilgrims to Mecca and Medina for Hajj pilgrimage.