Iran, Saudi FMs exchange Eid al-Adha greetings 

TEHRAN - The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia offered felicitations to one another on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan stressed the necessity of unity in the Islamic Ummah and wished for the Muslim world’s prosperity, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Earlier, Amir Abdollahian had sent separate messages to his counterparts from Islamic countries around the world, congratulating them and world Muslims on Eid al-Adha.

In the messages, Amir Abdollahian underlined the need for unity and solidarity among Muslims in order to achieve common goals and pave the way for the progress of Muslim nations in different fields.

The phone call comes after the Saudi foreign minister visited Iran in mid-June. Prince Faisal bin Farhan traveled to Tehran at the head of a delegation in response to an official invitation by Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian and held talks with his Iranian counterpart. It was the Saudi foreign minister’s first official visit to Tehran after the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

At the meeting, Amir Abdollahian and bin Farhan discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest between Tehran and Riyadh as well their cooperation at international organizations.

Amir Abdollahian referred to his previous meetings with the top Saudi diplomat in Beijing and Cape Town, describing bin Farhan’s trip to Tehran as a positive step toward completing their correct past moves aimed at promoting their ties and opening a new chapter in ties between the two Muslim and neighboring countries.

The foreign minister of Iran also proposed the formation of joint consultation committees and exchange of expert views in order to bolster political and consular ties as well as relations in such areas as tourism, transit, land, sea and air transportation, energy, environment, fisheries and fighting drug trafficking.

