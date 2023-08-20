Coups, sanctions used by haughty nations to repress independent nations: Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said that arrogant powers are making every effort to repress independent countries.

n a post on his X account on Saturday, he added, “Influence, coup d’état, economic sanctions, hard and soft warfare are all tools that arrogant powers use to suppress the will of independent countries.”

The post commemorated the 70th anniversary of the 1953 military coup orchestrated by the CIA and MI6 to depose Iran’s then-Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq.

The senior Iranian diplomat asserted that an analysis of the coup revealed that both old and new colonialism have a fixed stance when it comes to dealing with nations’ aspirations toward freedom and independence.

Numerous civilians were killed during the bloody coup on August 19, 1953, which restored Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s monarchical regime with support from the West.

It was not the first time that foreign intelligence services, notably the CIA, have taken part in military coups abroad to oust what they considered hostile governments and impose favorable totalitarian regimes.

After the coup, Mosaddeq was found guilty of treason and sentenced to three years in solitary prison before passing away in exile under house arrest in 1967.

The premier had played a key role in the country’s 1951 movement that resulted in the nationalization of Iran’s oil industry, which had been mainly controlled by the British-owned Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC), now known as BP.

According to experts, the coup, known as the 28 Mordad Coup in Iran, was carried out to ensure that the Iranian monarchy would defend Western oil interests in the nation.

“US, UK masterminded coup against Iran”

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has also said that the U.S. and British governments are obsessed with backing despots and plotting coups in other countries.

Kanaani also criticized the involvement of Washington and London in planning the 1953 coup d’état in Iran in a post on his X account on Saturday.

“70 years ago, a national government in Iran was ousted by a coup backed by the US and UK,” he said.

He went on to continue, “Supporting dictators, meddling in domestic affairs, suppressing libertarian movements, and orchestrating coup d’états are recurring elements of American and British policies.”

After a previous official collection removed any references to the participation of American and British intelligence in the overthrow of Mosaddeq, the published documents put an end to decades of internal disagreements and public discussion.

London had previously denied having any participation in the coup, but the new information proved it.