First international award for Iranian animation “Juliet & the King” from PSIAF

TEHRAN – The Iranian animated feature film “Juliet & the King” written, directed, and produced by Ashkan Rahgozar won its first international award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Animation Festival (PSIAF) in the U.S.

The 90-minute 2D family animation was announced the winner of the Streamtacular award at the closing ceremony on August 15, IRNA reported.

In the animation, Nasser-al-Din Shah, the Iranian king, gets an invitation to visit France. He loves Europe and he always takes the chance to visit there. While visiting a Romeo-Juliet play in Paris, the actress catches his eye. He falls in love with her so deeply that he asks her to perform the same play in Tehran, so he can impress her and win her heart.

Julie, the actress, decides to take this chance. With the help of her friend Jamal, she goes to perform in Iran, anticipating progress in her career. But she suddenly finds herself among jealous court ladies and the center of the king’s attention.

“Juliet & the King” is Rahgzar’s second animated feature produced in Hoorakhsh Studios after the mythic fantasy “The Last Fiction” (2018),

Blending a traditional Disney-style fairy tale with 19th-century Iran as its backdrop, the result is a compelling examination of cultural contrast. Set in the latter half of that century, this story offers Rahgozar’s interpretation of how Persian society once viewed the world. While times have certainly evolved, the themes explored remain relevant and thought-provoking.

The Palm Springs International Animation Festival is a world-renowned event celebrating the best in animation from across the globe. Dedicated to showcasing artistic excellence and innovation, PSIAF brings together filmmakers, artists, and animation enthusiasts to experience groundbreaking storytelling through animated films of all styles and techniques. From traditional hand-drawn animation to cutting-edge CGI, PSIAF highlights the creative power of animation as an art form.

Beyond screenings, PSIAF also provides a platform for industry recognition and emerging talent through prestigious film awards. The festival honors outstanding achievements in animation, offering a space where new voices in the industry can gain visibility alongside acclaimed filmmakers. PSIAF is where animation excellence is celebrated.

