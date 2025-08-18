New mural in Tehran unveiled, commemorating Iran Army’s sacrifices in 12-day war  

TEHRAN-The newest mural at Valiasr Square in central Tehran was unveiled on Saturday, commemorating the sacrifice of 57 martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army who lost their lives during the recent 12-day conflict initiated by the Zionist regime against Iranian territory.

The mural, titled “Army Sacrifices for the Nation,” was created by the Owj Arts and Media Organization. Designed by artist Ali Khalaj, the artwork pays tribute to the fallen members of the Artesh, the Iranian Army, highlighting their bravery and dedication, IRNA reported.

The mural serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by Iran’s military personnel in defending the nation and aims to honor the martyrs’ memory and reinforce the resilience and unity of the Iranian people in the face of external threats.

Inscribed on the mural are the names of 57 martyrs from the Irnian Army, accompanied by a caption stating: "The martyrs proved with their blood that the Army is sacrificed for the nation," the report added.

Located in Valiasr Square, the mural typically reflects national events and anniversaries, promoting themes such as Iranian-Islamic lifestyle and resistance against arrogance through artistic media.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities. This assault involved missile and drone strikes aimed at key military installations, scientific centers, and civilian areas, resulting in casualties among military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians alike.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories, targeting military bases, infrastructure, and strategic sites. The operation aimed to weaken Israel's military capabilities and demonstrate Iran’s resolve in defending its sovereignty. The escalation led to a highly destructive phase of the conflict, with both sides engaging in intense exchanges of fire.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

Throughout the twelve days of hostilities, the fighting caused widespread destruction. Reports indicated that at least one-third of Tel Aviv was heavily damaged or destroyed by Iranian strikes. Tehran and other Iranian cities also suffered significant damage, underscoring the severity of the conflict. Civilian casualties and infrastructure damage increased the humanitarian toll and heightened regional instability.

International reactions to the conflict were significant. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly demanded the evacuation of Tehran and threatened to take lethal action against Iran's leadership, further complicating diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The international community closely watched the escalation, with many nations urging restraint and calling for peace talks to prevent further loss of life.

In the aftermath of the war, Iran has embarked on various initiatives to commemorate the conflict and honor those affected. Cultural and artistic events, including exhibitions, festivals, and literary gatherings, have been organized to remember the martyrs and celebrate Iran's resilience in the face of adversity. These efforts aim to foster national unity and reflect on the sacrifices made during the twelve days of intense fighting.

SAB/َ