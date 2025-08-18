Iraq to end presence of US-led military coalition by September, PM's advisor says

The Iraqi government announced on Sunday that the US-led international coalition’s mission in Iraq will officially end in September 2025, according to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani’s advisor, Hussein Allawi, as reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Allawi confirmed that the coalition’s presence at its Baghdad headquarters and Ain al-Asad airbase will end in September under an agreement between Iraq and coalition members, in line with the government’s plan to bolster Iraq’s armed forces and transition to bilateral defense partnerships.

“The Iraqi government is committed to its program of building the armed forces and ending the coalition’s mission, while transitioning relations with coalition countries into stable bilateral defense arrangements guided by political, economic, and cultural ties,” the advisor told INA.

The prime minister's advisor outlined a two-stage timeline agreed upon by Iraq and the coalition, with the initial withdrawal phase scheduled for September 2025 and the full completion targeted by September 2026.