Cinema Vérité wraps up with celebrations, awards

TEHRAN- The 19th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival of Iran, known as Cinéma Vérité, came to an end in Tehran on Tuesday, announcing the winners.

The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of the cultural officials and artists, including Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, the Head of the Iranian Cinema Organization Raed Faridzadeh, jurors from various sections, and several others, Mehr reported.

In Gaza Competition Section of the festival, the Jury Special Award was presented to the film "Notes on an Exile" directed by Gustavo Castro from Brazil.

In the international section of the festival, the Jury Special Award in the Short Documentary section was granted to “Voices from the Abyss” by Irving Serrano and Victor Rejón from Mexico.

The Special Mention in this category went to “Refugees” by Adam Knott from Australia.

The International Mid-Length Documentary Award was given to Sepideh Sepahi from Iran for her film "Cyrus."

The Best International Feature Documentary Award went to "GOAT 501," directed by Evrim Çervatoğlu from Turkey.

Speaking at the event, Palestinian filmmaker and a member of the festival’s international jury, Rashid Masharawi expressed: “In Iran, I was moved by your kindness, and the support for the people of Gaza.”

“To the nominees who did not win, I say: we watched 14 excellent and high-quality feature documentaries; participating in the festival itself is a prize, and all nominees are winners,” he added.

“Thank you all. I see this collaboration as a partnership between Iran and Palestine,” he concluded.

For his part, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi said: " Iran is a paradise for documentary filmmakers, and in terms of subject matter, perhaps few countries have such a vast capacity for documentary cinema as Iran."

“Iran possesses a long and profound history that provides extensive opportunities for diverse topics. Its vast and diverse climate, rich cultures, rituals, literature, stories, and vibrant social fabric offer invaluable material for documentary filmmakers," he added.

“As an Iranian citizen, I thank all documentary filmmakers who, despite difficult conditions and sometimes without proper cooperation, did not forget their responsibility and with cameras in hand, created enduring narratives of Iran’s proud history. These stories testify that Iran is resilient and has always stood tall,” he emphasized.

Then, Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam, Secretary of the 19th Cinema Vérité, spoke: “In this edition of the festival, a new generation of filmmakers from across Iran participated, submitted their work for judgment, watched films together over six fruitful days, attended workshops, and discussed documentary cinema. Filmmakers from various generations, with different perspectives and tastes, gathered under the umbrella of Cinema Vérité — this gathering and exchange of ideas is invaluable.”

“Cinema Vérité is a major event across Iran and within the documentary film community. Without the filmmakers and participants, this multi-faceted, vibrant portrayal of the world and Iran wouldn’t be possible. I am grateful for this collaboration,” he noted.

Addressing the international guests, he said: “Guests from different countries came to the festival, and the enthusiasm and passion they brought made Cinema Vérité one of Iran’s most important and authentic artistic events in West Asia. Diverse documentaries with various themes and structures were screened. Today, discussing diversity and multiplicity of works is easier — you have witnessed this richness firsthand.”

“Iranian documentary cinema, despite its shortcomings, is a cultural strength and a national asset,” he sais and added: “It can extend beyond borders, gaining recognition in neighboring and allied countries, and even further afield. The shared experience of producing films in Gaza amid crisis taught us that new avenues can be explored to amplify different voices. In today’s complex world, we seek to record reality, prioritizing interaction with neighboring countries and regions with shared features and bonds.”

On the Iran segment, he explained: “This year, we paid tribute to ‘Dear Iran, Great Iran.’ After the blatant attack by the Zionist regime, our hearts, wounded by the martyrdom of compatriots and grieving families, united in empathy. Solidarity was our way of navigating difficult days. We have experienced such suffering before, and like during the years of the Sacred Defense, we came together and took steps for Iran — our motherland.”

“We spoke of this land with all its perspectives and tastes, and reflected on our history and culture, as well as the 12-day war. We watched films with the noble families of martyrs from those days and paid tribute to the victims of that war.”

In the Iran Section of the event, the Jury Special Award was presented to Mohsen Eslamzadeh and Mohammad Mehdi Habibi for their film "A Branch on Water."

The Golden Avini Award was given to "A Small Canal in Hoor," directed by Morteza Payeshenas.

The Soldier of the Homeland Award, presented in the presence of Zeynab Soleimani, daughter of martyr Qassem Soleimani, was given to General Nasser Sarnevesht, the main character of the film "Depth of Field."

In the National Section Ebrahim Hesari received the Best Short Documentary Director Award for "Grape Season."

Best Mid-Length Documentary Director Award went to Sepideh Sepahi for "Cyrus."

The Jury Special Award was given to Sara Talebian for "Unfinished Dream."

Himan Khaledi received the Best Feature Documentary Director Award for "Singing Wings."

Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Vérité” is organized by the Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC). The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Eslamzadeh (R)receives his award at the closing ceremony of 19th Cinema Vérité in Tehran on December 16, 2025.

SAB/



