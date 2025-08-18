Persian edition of Woolf’s “The Waves” republished

TEHRAN- The 12th edition of the Persian translation of English novelist Virginia Woolf’s 1931 novel “The Waves” has recently been published.

Ofoq Publications in Tehran is the publisher of the book translated by Mehdi Ghabrai.

“The Waves”, stands as a landmark in modernist literature, a daring experiment in form and content that continues to captivate and challenge readers. Critically acclaimed as Woolf's most experimental work, the novel eschews traditional narrative structure in favor of a unique and often enigmatic approach.

Instead of a linear progression of events, “The Waves” unfolds through a series of interconnected soliloquies spoken by six characters: Bernard, Susan, Rhoda, Neville, Jinny, and Louis. These characters, each with their distinct perspectives and inner lives, are the focal points of the narrative, yet their voices frequently interweave and overlap, blurring the lines between individual consciousness and collective experience.

A crucial element of the novel's structure is the interwoven nature of these soliloquies with nine brief, third-person interludes. These interludes depict a coastal scene, meticulously documenting the ebb and flow of the day from sunrise to sunset. These meticulously observed moments of nature serve as a backdrop against which the characters' inner lives unfold. The cyclical progression of light and shadow mirrors the cyclical nature of human experience, highlighting the constant interplay between the external world and the internal world of the characters.

Woolf's innovative approach to narrative is not merely a stylistic choice; it is a deliberate exploration of the complexities of consciousness. The characters' soliloquies are not straightforward accounts of their thoughts and feelings, but rather fragmented and often ambiguous expressions of their inner lives. They grapple with questions of identity, belonging, and the nature of selfhood. Woolf masterfully captures the fluidity and instability of consciousness, illustrating how individual experiences are shaped by both internal reflections and external stimuli.

Through these fragmented voices, Woolf explores the relationship between individuality and community. While each character is distinct and possesses a unique voice, their experiences are not isolated. They are interconnected through their shared environment and their shared human experience. The characters' soliloquies reveal their individual struggles with self-discovery, their anxieties about the future, and their hopes for connection. The novel's structure, therefore, is not merely a stylistic device; it is a reflection of the multifaceted nature of human experience, where individual consciousness and collective existence are inextricably linked.

A seventh character, Percival, is mentioned in the soliloquies, but he remains largely unseen, unheard. His presence is felt, but his voice is never directly presented. This enigmatic element further underscores the novel's focus on the interiority of the characters and the complexities of human interaction.

In “The Waves”, Virginia Woolf pushes the boundaries of the novelistic form, offering a profound meditation on the human condition. Through her experimental approach, she invites readers to confront the fluidity of consciousness, the interconnectedness of experience, and the enduring quest for self-understanding. The novel's enduring power lies in its ability to evoke a sense of profound intimacy with the characters and their struggles, while simultaneously prompting reflection on the nature of human existence itself.

