Raisi, Modi talk on how to boost ties, use Chabahar Port to its full potential

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have spoken about measures to improve bilateral ties, cross-border collaboration, and the achievement of Chabahar Port's full potential.

Raisi stated that Iran and India should increase their cooperation in the areas of transportation and energy security in a phone conversation on Friday.

The Iranian president emphasized the need for increased dialogue along the North-South Corridor.

“Iran seeks to strengthen regional convergence and develop economic relations with all countries across the globe, particularly those in Asia, in this regard,” Raisi noted.

The president remarked that historical similarities between Iran and India provide solid justification for the development of ties at all levels.

For his part, the Indian prime minister denounced the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran, and expressed condolences to the Iranian government, people, and the bereaved.

He also said that the region would prosper as a result of the implementation of the joint initiative to transform Chabahar Port into a connectivity center.

He praised long-term collaboration with Iran. India, he asserted, was prepared to complete the necessary paperwork for the project’s completion.

Regarding the discussions between Raisi and Modi, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, stated that “they agreed to hasten the development of Chabahar Port as a symbol of bilateral cooperation.”

Raisi and Modi also spoke on issues of bilateral and regional significance, according to a news release from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian prime minister is quoted by the ministry as saying that the relationship between Tehran and New Delhi is “underpinned by close historical and civilizational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts.”

The two sides also discussed multilateral cooperation, especially the growth of the BRICS grouping of developing economies ahead of its meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.

Iran wants to be a part of the important BRICS group of developing economies, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.