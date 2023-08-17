Putin, Raisi discuss cooperation on regional and international affairs

TEHRAN – President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran have discussed cooperation on regional and international affairs in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The parties discussed issues related to cooperation on international and regional affairs, particularly taking into account Iran’s full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its interest in joining the BRICS group," the statement said, TASS reported.

Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting ties in the fields of trade, energy, transport and environment protection.

In addition, both parties "expressed satisfaction with the current high level of Russian-Iranian relations," the press service said.