Sepahan complete signing of Ricardo Alves

TEHRAN - Portuguese winger Ricardo Alves joined Iran’s Sepahan football club on Thursday.

The 32-year-old player has penned a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee with Sepahan.

He was a member of Tractor last season and helped the Tabriz based club win 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Sepahan, headed by Moharram Navidkia, are scheduled to face Qatari side Al Duhail on Aug. 12 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan in 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite play-off.