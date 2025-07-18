‘US, Israel main sources of regional instability’, Iran rejects claims of arming Yemen

TEHRAN — Iran has categorically rejected recent U.S. accusations that it is supplying military equipment to Yemen, describing the allegations as an attempt to divert public attention from the root causes of instability in West Asia—chiefly the Israeli regime’s escalating crimes against regional nations.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the claims as “deceitful” and politically motivated.

Baghaei stressed that the United States bears full responsibility for enabling Israel’s ongoing military offensives in occupied Palestine and across the region. He noted that Washington’s unwavering political and military support has emboldened the Zionist regime to intensify its genocidal campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, and to violate the sovereignty of countries such as Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

He added that the U.S. is using these false accusations against Iran to justify its continued military presence and destructive operations throughout the region in close coordination with Israel.

“By backing the Israeli regime’s criminal conduct, the U.S. has contributed directly to the suffering of people across the region and undermined peace and stability,” Baghaei said.

Israel’s aggression, he noted, has not been limited to Palestine. It has also carried out repeated attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and even Iranian territory.

Shortly after the Gaza war began in October 2023, Ansarullah enforced a blockade on key maritime routes—the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea—aimed at disrupting military shipments to Israel. The Red Sea, which borders Yemen’s coast, is a critical waterway for oil and commodities

Yemeni forces have since stepped up drone and missile attacks on Israeli and commercial vessels, vowing that operations will not stop until Israel ends its devastating war on Gaza.

On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that around 750 tons of alleged Iranian weapons was seized in the Red Sea which was bound for the Ansarullah Resistance group. While the U.S. and the Israeli regime have been claiming that Iran arms the Ansarullah, Tehran has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying the Resistance group is using locally-made weapons.

CENTCOM said the shipment included naval and air missile systems, air defense systems, modern radars, drones, surveillance devices, anti-tank missiles, B10 artillery, sniper scopes, sniper rifles, ammunition, and advanced military equipment.