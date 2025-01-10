Yemeni army targets US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

Yemen's Ansarullah movement said in a statement on Friday that it has launched a missile attack on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea and has fired three bomb-laden drones at Tel Aviv.

"We carried out several military operations during the past 48 hours, the most prominent of which was targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its escorts in the northern Red Sea, using cruise missiles and drones," Yemeni military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in the statement aired by al-Masirah TV.

"The operation succeeded in thwarting a new air attack from that carrier, which was forced to leave the area," he noted.

This is the second time in nearly a week that the Yemeni army claimed to have targeted the US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.

Sarea added that the Yemeni army also carried out an attack on several targets in Tel Aviv with three drones on Thursday, claiming those drones hit the targets "successfully."

He reiterated that the Ansarullah attacks against Israel would not stop until "aggression ends on the Gaza Strip and the siege is lifted."

Also on Friday, al-Masirah TV reported that the US, Britain, and Israel launched a joint air attack targeting several parts of areas in Yemen's capital Sanaa, the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, and the northern province of Amran.

Meanwhile, Israel's military announced in a statement that its warplanes targeted the Hezyaz power station in Sanaa and the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa, claiming it targeted infrastructures used by Ansarullah forces for military operations.

Since November 2023, the Ansarullah movement has been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In response, Israel has launched rounds of airstrikes on Yemen. In addition, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids on Yemen since January 2024 in a joint bid to deter Ansarullah, prompting the resistance movement to expand attacks to include US warships.