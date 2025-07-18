Iran’s military leadership declares full readiness for further strikes against Israel

TEHRAN – In a significant meeting between the highest echelons of Iran's Armed Forces, senior commanders emphatically declared the nation's preparedness to deliver further decisive blows against its adversaries.

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh), met with Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), on Thursday.

During this high-level consultation, General Pakpour underscored the exceptional morale of IRGC combatants and announced that the nation's military forces stand in "full readiness and coordination to strike the enemy again."

General Pakpour paid tribute to the martyrs of the Israeli regime’s 12-day aggression against Iran, specifically naming Martyred Major Generals Mohammad Bagheri, Hossein Salami, Gholamali Rashid, and Ali Shademani.

He lauded the epic resistance of the Iranian nation during the recent 12-day War, describing the people's steadfastness as the most crucial asset and support for the Armed Forces.

"Unity in diversity," Pakpour stated, "is Iran's most impregnable fortress." He asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces, backed by the nation's epic support, had neutralized the most complex war and sedition in history waged against the country.

"The resolve and zeal of the Iranian people and the Armed Forces prevailed on the battlefield. We stand together, resolute," Pakpour affirmed, adding that Iran has never been defeated in confronting its enemies.

Highlighting the shift in enemy calculations due to the nation's resistance and the strategic guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the IRGC Commander stressed that the Israelis "witnessed the promised hell with their own eyes in the final days of the war."

He issued a stern warning: "We will not release the collars of the invaders and aggressors. We will resume the war and battle with the aggressors precisely from the point where it was halted."

Speaking on the same day and echoing the commanders' assessment, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Advisor to the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, elaborated on the profound impact of Iran's recent military actions.

General Vahidi declared, "Under the heavy pressure of Iranian missiles, the Zionist enemy was crushed to the extent that we are now witnessing a tsunami of leadership changes within their ranks." He attributed this upheaval directly to the severe blows inflicted by Iran.

Vahidi pointed to the Islamic Republic's significant achievements in confronting the Israeli enemy, stating it had "brought to fruition a new scene of struggle by the nation and its combatants, which will be the source of major transformations."

He highlighted admissions from within the Israeli regime itself, noting that "the commander of the Zionist regime's air defense explicitly stated that they had never witnessed such an unprecedented war and such unprecedented attacks before."

These admissions underscore the power and effectiveness of the Islamic Republic's strikes and its combatants, Vahidi added.

The Iranian General further dismissed Israeli displays of strength as bluster, asserting, "The Zionist regime, with clamor and howling, tries to portray itself as strong, while it and its army well know that the real victor was the Iranian nation."

He spoke of the recent developments in the confrontation field, citing the "moral, political, cultural, and social decline" of the Zionist regime as clear indicators of the monumental defeat inflicted upon it by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Unprecedented damage: Infrastructure crippled, morale shattered

The commanders' statements refer directly to the consequences of Operation True Promise III, Iran's large-scale missile and drone offensive against Israeli targets launched in lawful self-defense, responding to the Israeli regime’s unprovoked aggression and launching of a 12-day war against Iran on June 13.

Fearing global exposure of its vulnerabilities, the Israeli regime imposed one of the most severe military censorships in its history, banning journalists, cameramen, and even settlers from documenting the catastrophic impact of Iranian ballistic missiles.

However, military analysts and international observers have detailed significant and lasting impacts:

- Infrastructure damage: Hundreds of indigenous Iranian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones overwhelmed the much-touted Israeli and allied missile defenses, achieving an unprecedented penetration rate.

Key military nerve centers, notably the Nevatim airbase (critical for F-35 operations), the Mossad intelligence headquarters, and Aman’s main logistical base, sustained multiple direct and substantial hits.

Analysts stated the strikes caused "decimating" and "irreparable damage" to strategic assets like radar installations, command bunkers, and air defense batteries, forcing severe operational disruptions and exposing the regime's hollow security claims.

The scale of destruction was so immense and undeniable that even former U.S. President Donald Trump conceded, "Israel got hit really hard," publicly acknowledging the devastating effectiveness of Iran's indigenous missile barrage.

- Social conditions: The profound psychological and social impact within the occupied territories triggered what regional analysts describe as an existential crisis for the Zionist entity. There was documented widespread panic, mass evacuations, and severe disruption to daily life and the economy.

Crucially, the strikes ignited a deep crisis of confidence in the regime's security apparatus and political leadership, shattering the carefully cultivated myth of invincibility.

The unprecedented scale of the attack – some considering it even heavier than the 1973 Yom Kippur War – fundamentally exposed the regime's strategic vulnerabilities and shook its settler-colonial society to its core, revealing an inherent fragility masked by decades of Western protection.

Intelligence minister: Offensive strategy ‘from within’

With an outlook toward a possible new round of conflict with Tel Aviv, Iran's Intelligence Minister, Esmaeil Khatib, outlined another dimension of pressure on the Israeli regime.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Khatib asserted, "The Zionist regime must confront an offensive strategy from within itself."

Khatib drew a parallel to the military pressure exerted by Operation True Promise III, stating, "Just as the impactful missiles of our Armed Forces forced them to stop, all our intelligence and security apparatuses are striving [to exert pressure]."

He pointed to recent actions by the Israeli regime as evidence of this internal pressure: "In the past few days, you saw that they were compelled to hold explanatory programs to counter the infiltration of intelligence agencies within the Zionist regime."

Khatib also emphasized Iran's domestic resilience despite enemy plots, noting, "Despite all the sedition the enemies designed for overthrowing the Islamic Republic – or as they put it, ending it – we witnessed internal security in the country throughout those 12 days [of conflict]."

His statements underscore a comprehensive approach, combining demonstrated external military capability with covert internal pressure, suggesting a multi-layered strategy is actively being employed against the Israeli regime should hostilities resume.

The security chief's emphasis on an "offensive strategy from within," coupled with the military's declared readiness for further external action, strongly implies that Iran possesses and is prepared to escalate diverse forms of retaliation should further aggression occur.