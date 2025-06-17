Iran vows more surprises following successful stealth missile strike against Israel  

TEHRAN – Iran's Ministry of Defense confirmed Tuesday the successful deployment of a previously undisclosed missile system during its ongoing defensive operations against Israeli aggression and warned the regime to expect "further strategic surprises."

Defense Ministry Spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, in an interview with Iran's National Television on Tuesday, revealed that the advanced missile struck its target undetected by Israeli forces.

"Today, one of our missiles was used for the first time, and the Zionist regime did not notice it at all," he stated, adding, "They will see more such surprises."

Talaei-Nik did not provide further details about the new missile used. However, Iranian commanders and officials have long asserted that the world’s perception of Iran’s military capabilities falls far short of reality, as many of their true capabilities remain undisclosed.

The spokesperson emphasized Iran's defensive posture in an "imposed war" targeting the nation’s resilience.

Talaei-Nik asserted that Tehran is mobilizing all offensive and defensive capabilities to protect its sovereignty, noting that "the trenches of our defensive front are comprehensive," with all segments of Iranian society contributing to the effort.

This development follows the Israeli regime’s unprovoked attack on Iranian soil last Friday, which precipitated the latest phase of Operation True Promise III – Iran’s calibrated self-defense campaign.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a new phase of operations targeting Israeli intelligence and military assets on Tuesday, vowing more surprises for the regime.

The Tuesday's precision successfully targeted the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad and Aman military intelligence agencies.

These actions, carried out as a legitimate act of defense under international law, are a response to ongoing Israeli aggression, including the assassinations of military advisors and nuclear scientists, as well as sabotage operations that have resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds and the injury of thousands.

Elsewhere in his interview, Talaei-Nik condemned Israel’s tactics of targeting civilians from the outset of hostilities.

"The aggressor enemy demonstrated on the very first night that it transgresses against women and children," he said, underscoring the moral imperative of Iran’s response.

The spokesperson expressed confidence in Iran’s strategic endurance, contrasting it with Israel’s fragility.

He affirmed that the "Zionist regime lacks the resilience for a prolonged war," predicting its imminent collapse: "The enemy cannot withstand a long war, and in the continuation, the back of the Zionist regime will be broken."