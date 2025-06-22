Iranian game developer martyred in defense of homeland against Zionist aggression 

TEHRAN-A game developer and conscripted soldier, Seyyed Hamidreza Maktabi, attained the honor of martyrdom while bravely defending the nation against Zionist aggression.

Maktabi, a talented game designer who had worked at Imazh, Mana Elm, and Consiled game studios, was serving his mandatory military duty when he was killed during a brutal Zionist attack on Iranian soil., IRNA reported on Saturday.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

Following this heinous crime, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a resolute statement: “Our armed forces will utterly crush the despicable Zionist regime. God willing, we will make their lives a living hell, and there will be no leniency.”

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

In a second televised address on Wednesday, the Leader reiterated: "The Iranian nation will stand firm against any imposed war, just as it will stand firm against any imposed peace. This nation will submit to no one's dictates."

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

