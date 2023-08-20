IRGC publicizes images of encounter with U.S. helicopter carrier

TEHRAN - Footage from a recent confrontation between one of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ speedboats and an American helicopter carrier in the Strait of Hormuz was made public on Saturday.

The video of the encounter was made public during the 24th meeting of the annual gathering of IRGC commanders in Tehran.

The IRGC Navy displayed pictures in which its troops monitored a U.S. cruiser in the Strait of Hormuz and compelled it to obey Iran’s commands.

According to IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, choppers flew from the flight deck of the U.S. helicopter carrier, but were forced to land shortly after IRGC troops patrolling the Strait of Hormuz issued a warning and the Zolfaqar flotilla dispatched warships to the location.

He stated that it was the first time in 22 months that U.S. naval troops entered the Persian Gulf.

The encounter between the IRGC’s speedboats and the U.S. helicopter carrier took place on August 17.

During the meeting, the IRGC Navy head emphasized that Iran and its Persian Gulf neighbors are capable of preserving regional security without the presence of foreigners.

The effectiveness of the IRGC Navy in keeping an eye on maritime activity in the Persian Gulf and its alertness against threats, he continued, demonstrate that the Iranian forces would never permit the adversaries to undermine security in the strategically important Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz regions.