Why is the world's largest terrorist organization angry at the IRGC?

TEHRAN- Changing the meaning of key phrases is one of the most important characteristics of imperialist powers, from freedom and democracy to human rights and terrorism. America has a detailed and heavy record in this regard. The US has followed this strategy more hurriedly since World War II and greatly intensified it after the September 11 attacks.

One of the most tangible actions of Washington in this regard was declaring the IRGC as a terrorist organization. In April 2019, the Trump administration declared the Guards as a terrorist organization. Of course, labeling the Guards by the US government is not strange. According to America, anyone who stands up against their sinister plans and resists them is a terrorist, from the Guards in Iran to Palestinian resistance groups who fight for survival in an unequal battle with the Israeli army.

The IRGC was formed after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It was established as various security and deadly threats were largely looming against the nascent revolution. Threats consisted of various attempts such as coups to creating insecurity in various corners of the country. However, the IRGC countered them, including the armed groups and separatists.

The IRGC was engaged in countering these threats when suddenly Saddam Hussein invaded the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two superpowers of the time, America and the former Soviet Union, were supporters of Saddam in the imposed war on Iran.

The eight-year war against Iran in the 1980s seasoned the IRGC. In the final year of the war, the US directly intervened and there were numerous clashes between American forces and the Revolutionary Guards in the Persian Gulf. Despite the details of these conflicts, they had an important and strategic result: the IRGC have no fear of the US military.

After the end of Saddam's invasion in which he and his supporters suffered defeats to achieve their goals, the battle for the IRGC did not come to an end. The IRGC entered various fields, from ensuring the security of the country in various fields to helping develop the country, involving in scientific fields and countering imposed sanctions, and serving the people in various fields such as natural disasters, fighting epidemics, poverty alleviation, etc.

Of course, the IRGC sphere of activity was not limited to Iran's geography. The IRGC rightly understood that the main goal of the US and its ally, the Israeli regime, is to wreak havoc on the supporters of the Islamic Republic, and if these plans are not confronted at their source, their destructive effects will spread to the extent that confronting them in later stages will be much harder and more expensive.

Ayatollah Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, called the IRGC the largest anti-terrorism organization in the world in a meeting with the elite force commanders on Thursday. The two victories and successes in the IRGC’s brilliant record are more prominent than others; first, confronting terrorist America and second, defeating ISIS.

Over the past two decades, the Americans had formulated many plans for West Asia. One of the most famous of these schemes was the "Greater Middle East". Invading Afghanistan and Iraq and occupying these two countries under the pretext of fighting terrorism were part of this plot. They spent about seven trillion dollars to implement their plan, and hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens in various countries in the region became victims of this devilish plan. Condoleezza Rice, the then-US Secretary of State, shamelessly called Israel's massacre of Lebanese citizens in the 2006 invasion "the birth pangs of the New Middle East".

The IRGC was a force that defeated this complicated and big plan of the US and Israel in the region. Here we must remember General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, a man who with his exemplary sharpness and courage even aroused the envy of US army commanders, and according to their confessions, he drew up the New Middle East. America, seeing its plans have failed, ultimately martyred this great man in a cowardly and terrorist way.

Being unable to overcome the IRGC on the battlefield and to compensate for its defeats, the US has used its large propaganda machine to tarnish the image of the IRGC and introduce it as a tension-creating and anti-security force in the region and the world. Calling the IRGC terrorist by the world's biggest terrorist is evidence of the IRGC’s correct path and the pride of this revolutionary, popular, and borderless organization. What has made America more angry and confused than ever before is the spread of the IRGC model in West Asia and even beyond.

By Dr. Mohammad Reza Hasani Ahanagar is President of Imam Hossein University.