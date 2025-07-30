‘Delusional’ and ‘ridiculous’: Iran rejects claim of kidnapping plot against Belgian politician

TEHRAN – Iran's mission to the EU in Brussels has labeled as "delusional" the allegations made by a Belgian parliamentarian, Darya Safai, concerning an alleged Iranian plot to abduct her through Turkey.

Safai, of Iranian descent, claimed Belgian police alerted her to a supposed Tehran scheme to "kidnap" her "via Turkey" due to her support for designating the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist group." This accusation surfaced shortly after she posted a selfie with Reza Pahlavi, the son of the overthrown Shah, who was ousted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Reza Pahlavi backed Israel during the regime’s deadly war against Iran lasting for 12 days in June.

Responding to Safai's claims, Rabat Jazi of Iran's EU mission posted on X, mocking what he called "a new cheap & stylish way of playing grandiose & pleasing your genocidal apartheid boss: just act delusional and hallucinate that you were going to be abducted by a phantom enemy," adding, "No matter how ridiculous it might appear."

Moreover, even anti-Iran and monarchist figures have derided Safai's claim, suggesting it was a self-aggrandizing attempt to gain attention. Safai had previously advocated for a resolution in the Belgian House of Representatives to include the IRGC on the European terrorist list.

