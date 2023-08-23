Pentagon's passive reaction to observation of carrier in Hormuz Strait 

In a note, Kayhan discussed the observation of the American helicopter carrier by the IRGG Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

It wrote: The Pentagon deputy spokesman expressed ignorance about the latest observation of the American terrorist helicopter carrier in the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC during which the American forces were forced to land their helicopters on the dock of the carrier. The deputy spokesman said that he had not seen the video broadcast by Iran.

"We have already witnessed such actions from Iran. I don't know if it is propaganda or not, but these statements are false and not accurate," Sabrina Singh said.

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, told a gathering of IRGC commanders that "during this observation, the American helicopter carrier attempted to fly helicopters, but after the warning by the Zulfiqar brigade, which is responsible for the control system of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with the presence of vessels of the IRGC Navy, they were forced to land helicopters on the ship.

Iran: Creating BRICS opportunities for Iran's acting

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper addressed the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, which started work on Wednesday and will last until Thursday. It said: The biggest discussion that has taken place so far in BRICS is about devising a separate monetary system by sidelining the dollar in international transactions. One of the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of foreign policy has been the "policy of negation of sovereignty". Iran has always tried to counter the domination system. Now BRICS is actually a kind of counteraction to this superiority-seeking approach of the West. Therefore, Iran’s policy is compatible with BRICS. It can create opportunities for us to act more dynamically in this transition period. Iran's economy has been able to move forward despite sanctions. However, BRICS will create an opportunity to minimize the use of the dollar and pursue alternative currencies. The biggest economic opportunity for Iran lies with this.

Shargh: Saudi desire to start a new phase of relations with Iran

In a commentary, Shargh discussed the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran and said: The Saudi Council of Cabinet reviewed the measures taken in line with the implementation of the agreement on the resumption of diplomatic relations with Iran, including the exchange of ambassadors between the two capitals. It declared that it is willing to start a new stage of relations with Iran based on common interests and mutual respect. The resumption of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh has been discussed by the Saudi cabinet, while Hossein Amir Abdollahian, traveled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday and Friday (August 17-18) at the head of a delegation and in response to the invitation of his Saudi counterpart. In the meeting, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts made in this regard, the two sides discussed relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic and future opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. Amir Abdollahian's trip to Saudi Arabia, due to the importance of the close relations between Iran and Riyadh, was widely reflected in the world media, and analysts described his meeting with the Saudi crown prince for the first time as an improvement in the level of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Hamshahri: America's top-secret documents for war with Iran on the couch

Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff of the U.S. president, wrote in a draft of his memoir that Trump, in a conversation with an anonymous biographer, left top-secret documents related to a plan for war against Iran on a couch at his golf residence in New Jersey, which contained a four-page report and he had suddenly shown it to other people. Trump admitted that the document was classified and he should not have revealed it. This contradicted his repeated claims to release all private documents. This unexpected issue shows that Trump has been even more careless than previously thought about this secret program; an issue that could be an indescribable importance to America's geopolitical enemies or rival allies of Iran such as Israel and especially Saudi Arabia. Meadows told the prosecutor's office that Trump never told him he had leaked a large number of classified documents.

