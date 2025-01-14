Army receives 1,000 new drones in move that allows it to ‘command the skies’

TEHRAN – Iran has showcased its formidable advancements in air and naval defense, emphasizing its readiness to exert control over its airspace by adding 1,000 new drones ready to use by its armed forces.

At a ceremony on Monday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh celebrated the induction of 1,000 cutting-edge unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into Iran’s Army Combat Organization.

He remarked that these drones have granted the Iranian military the capability to "command the skies" and strike enemies decisively if required.

The new UAVs are versatile, with the ability to land on and take off from sea surfaces, enhancing their role in smart operations and ground force support.

Nasirzadeh cited the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who emphasized the defense sector's responsibility to equip Iran's military with essential defense systems.

Nasirzadeh also highlighted that Iran's military drills have only showcased a portion of their true capabilities.

"We possess extraordinary equipment," he stated, indicating that these assets would be deployed when necessary.

He stressed the critical role of artificial intelligence in drone production, attributing the successful integration of such a large number of drones to the synergy between the defense industry and the military.

The Iranian Army, he asserted, has reached a high level of proficiency in drone application, utilizing diverse strategies and innovations across its military branches.

Nasirzadeh vowed that Iran's "lowly enemies" would be deterred from any acts of aggression, praising the Iranian commanders' rigorous demands that have driven the defense industry to deliver essential military equipment.

The event also highlighted the ongoing production of First-Person View (FPV) drones, further enhancing Iran's UAV capabilities.

Formation of a ‘dedicated Drone Force’

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Army’s Commander-in-Chief, echoed these sentiments, noting that such ceremonies and military exercises demonstrate the extensive readiness and capacity of Iran’s forces.

He assured that the forces possess all necessary resources.

Mousavi praised the defense industry's dedication to fulfilling the leader's directive to continuously improve military preparedness.

Addressing the Iranian public, he affirmed the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces to protect the nation, stating, "The people’s death-defying sons in the Armed Forces stand by their commitment to God, the Leader, and the nation with all their life, blood, knowledge, and power."

He warned potential adversaries against underestimating Iran's resolve, declaring, "This is the proud Islamic Iran, and its great people…are standing up wholeheartedly, and would not back down an iota."

Mousavi highlighted Monday’s ceremony as the second major UAV integration by the defense industry within a short period.

He noted that this recent batch is particularly significant, having been delivered six months ahead of schedule due to pressing field conditions.

He predicted a continued expansion of Iran's drone capabilities, suggesting that the establishment of a dedicated Drone Force within the Army might be on the horizon.