Undeterred Yemen expands operations 

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces continue to militarily pressure the Israeli regime and its staunchest ally, the United States, to end the genocidal war being waged on the people of Gaza.

In the latest actions of solidarity with Gaza, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the execution of four military operations targeting the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and military and vital targets belonging to the Israeli regime.

Brigadier General Saree explained that the missile and the drone air forces carried out a joint special operation that targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier with two cruise missiles and four drones in the northern Red Sea.

According to the government in Sanaa, this occurred as U.S. forces were preparing to launch a major aerial attack on Yemen.

Saree confirmed that the operation succeeded in thwarting the attack.

He further highlighted that the Yemeni drone air force carried out two military operations.

The first targeted an “Israeli military site in occupied Jaffa with two drones,” while the second targeted “a vital Israeli enemy site in occupied Ashkelon with a drone.”

Additionally, the drone air force later carried out a third military operation within 24 hours, targeting another “Israeli enemy military site in occupied Jaffa with a drone”.

General Saree emphasized that these operations successfully achieved their objectives, noting that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their support operations for the Palestinian resistance movements.

He stated that these operations will not cease unless the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Since October 2023, the Yemeni Armed Forces have continued to launch ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at strategic and vital Israeli targets within the occupied Palestinian territories.

Additionally, they have targeted ships heading to Israeli ports as part of their support for Gaza.

Analysts believe that despite facing American, British, and Israeli attacks, the government in Sanaa has shown remarkable steadfastness with consistent operations on Israeli and American interests in solidarity with Gaza.

An article published by the Foreign Policy magazine on Monday pointed out that the U.S. mission to “deter and degrade” Yemen is not working and that “military escalation” will not end the Yemeni support front.

