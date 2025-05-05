Yemen support for Palestine motivated by solidarity, not Iranian direction: foreign ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected allegations that it is behind the recent actions by Yemen’s Resistance movement Ansarullah, calling the claims “baseless” and “an insult” to the Yemeni people.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry condemned the United States for attributing Yemeni operations in support of Palestine to the Islamic Republic, arguing that such accusations are an attempt to deflect attention from what it called the “genocide” being carried out by Israel in Gaza.

“These are independent decisions made by a proud and resilient people in solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters,” the ministry said, emphasizing that linking them to Iran is “a misleading narrative aimed at covering up the failures and crimes of the Zionist regime.”

The statement went on to denounce the U.S. military presence and operations in Yemen, accusing Washington of violating international law by launching attacks on civilian infrastructure under the pretext of defending Israel.

Iran reiterated its long-standing position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations and warned that continued U.S. aggression in Yemen and support for Israel’s actions in Gaza threaten the stability of the wider West Asia region and the Red Sea.

The ministry also warned against recent threats made by U.S. and Israeli officials toward Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security. Tehran said it holds both Washington and Tel Aviv fully responsible for any consequences arising from their actions.

Since March 15, the administration of US President Donald Trump has launched daily airstrikes on Yemen and claims to have struck more than 1,000 targets in the Arab country.

The campaign aims to halt the Yemeni military’s strikes on Israeli and Israeli-linked vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes as well as their operations that have been hitting targets deep within the occupied Palestinian territories.