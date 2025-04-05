Yemen targets Tel Aviv, downs spy drone

TEHRAN – Yemeni Armed Forces on Saturday announced military operations targeting Tel Aviv and the downing of an enemy drone.

The Yemeni forces revealed that their drone unit carried out a military strike targeting an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv using a Yafa-type drone. This marks another step in Yemen’s growing capability to strike distant targets with precision.

In a statement, the operation was described as a victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and a response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The statement also noted that Yemeni air defenses successfully shot down a Giant Shark F360 reconnaissance drone that was conducting hostile missions over Saada Province.

The drone, reportedly operated by the U.S. and Israel, was downed using a domestically-made surface-to-air missile.

The Yemeni Armed Forces called on all free people in the Arab and Islamic world to act swiftly in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and to help stop the genocide being committed against them by Israel.

The statement emphasized that the consequences of silence, inaction, and failure to uphold moral, religious, and humanitarian duties will be severe for all.

The armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to continue fulfilling their responsibilities toward the oppressed Palestinian people until the U.S.-backed genocidal war on Gaza comes to an end and the siege on the enclave is lifted.

Ansarallah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated on Friday that the American aggression against Yemen “is escalating but has failed and has not impacted the country’s military capabilities.”

He highlighted that the armed forces have “successfully downed 17 American MQ-9 drones since the beginning of the support front”, calling it an unprecedented achievement.

He added that the United States “has escalated its aggression against Yemen as part of its partnership with the Israeli enemy in their collective aggression against the Palestinian people”.

On Friday, the Yemeni Armed Forces also announced that their navy, missile forces, and drone units targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier USS Truman, using several cruise missiles and drones.

Despite the ongoing American aggression against Yemen, the Arab state’s forces continue their operations in solidarity with Gaza, targeting Israeli sites as well as the USS Truman and other hostile vessels in the Red Sea.

They also continue to block Israeli and American maritime activity in the designated operation zones of the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemeni forces showcase the Yafa drone used to target Tel Aviv