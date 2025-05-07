Yemen warns Israelis to stay in shelters

TEHRAN – Yemen has warned the Israeli regime of a painful response while revealing that America had called for a ceasefire.

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Chairman, Mahdi al-Mashat, has issued a stern warning of a crushing response to the Israeli aggression on Yemen.

“Sanaa’s response will be devastating, painful, and beyond what the Israeli enemy can endure,” he declared.

Addressing the occupation forces directly, al-Mashat added, “From this moment onward, stay in your shelters or leave for your homelands immediately. Your failed government will no longer be able to protect you.”

He emphasized, “The Israeli aggression confirms to our people the righteousness of their resistance and reassures them further as they face the filthiest enemy known to humanity.”

Al-Mashat continued, “What has happened proves that our strikes are painful, and they will continue.”

The Supreme Political Council chairman reaffirmed Yemen’s stance that “No aggression will deter us from our rightful decision to support our brothers in Palestine until the genocide ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

He stressed: “There will be no retreat from backing Gaza, no matter the cost.”

Al-Mashat’s remarks follow Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa, which targeted the city’s civilian airport, power stations, and factories across multiple areas.

His comments also came in the wake of Trump’s announcement halting airstrikes on Yemen.

This development coincides with a statement from the Omani Foreign Ministry, which said, “Oman’s efforts led to a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and the relevant authorities in Sanaa, aimed at de-escalation.”

Experts interpret the U.S. ceasefire deal as an acknowledgment of failure to halt Yemeni attacks on U.S. warships, Israeli interests, and, more significantly, the blockade of Israeli vessels in the Red and Arabian seas.

Analysts also note growing American concern over potential Yemeni attacks on oil-rich Arab countries that host U.S. bases. Observers argue that a disruption to Arab countries’ oil facilities poses a greater threat to the U.S. economy than the Yemeni maritime blockade on Israeli shipping.

Meanwhile, Ansarallah spokesperson and Head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdul Salam, stated, “Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza will not stop.”

He explained, “The current stance reflected the firmness of Yemen’s position and in response to an American request relayed through our brothers in Oman.”

“We did not submit any request to the Americans; rather, we received their messages and demands via our Omani brothers over the past weeks,” he clarified.

Abdul Salam added: “The Israelis were deeply disappointed by the American stance, which tried to retreat and avoid drowning in Yemen’s mountains.”

“The Americans entangled themselves in supporting the Israeli enemy, and we responded decisively,” he said, reiterating, “Our position on the Palestinian cause and support for Gaza remains unchanged.”

He emphasized, “The preliminary understanding with the Americans has no connection to our stance on backing Gaza.”

Commenting on Trump’s remarks, he said, “Trump’s statement reflects his views and attempts to backtrack on his declared goals, such as eliminating military capabilities.”

Abdul Salam continued, “The truth is what we declare and what was stated in the Omani Foreign Ministry’s announcement.”

“The guarantee for any agreement is America’s own bitter experience in Yemen.”

“The real guarantee is the steadfast position upheld by our people through their weekly rallies in support of Gaza.”

He warned, “Any aggression from any party will, God willing, be met with a firm response.”

“Those who wage aggression against Yemen will face the same consequences and losses as the Americans did.”

The senior Yemeni official concluded with an appeal: “We urge all parties to focus on supporting Gaza and facilitating aid entry; this is the solution to ending regional crises.”

“Yemen’s stance in support of Gaza stands as a rebuke to other nations in the region.”

Finally, he expressed appreciation, saying, “We express our gratitude to our Omani brothers for their constructive role in promoting peace, security, and stability.”

