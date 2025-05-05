Yemen declares air blockade against 'Israel' until Gaza genocide halts

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that it will enforce an air blockade on "Israel" in a statement published on Sunday, in their latest escalation against the Zionist entity in support of Gaza, Al Mayadeen reported.

"In response to Israel's escalating aggression and expanded military operations in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces have declared a full air blockade on Israel," YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yehya Saree said in a statement.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces will enforce the aerial blockade by repeatedly attacking airports, with Ben Gurion Airport, known as Lod Airport in Israel, as their primary target," he emphasized.

The statement called on all international airlines to take this threat seriously from the moment of its issuance and cancel all flights to Israeli airports to preserve the safety of their aircraft and passengers.

"The proud, free, and independent Yemen will not accept the continued violations that the enemy seeks to impose by targeting Arab nations like Lebanon and Syria. This nation [Yemen] does not fear confrontation and rejects submission and surrender," the statement added.

This comes amid a widespread cancellation of flights to "Israel" by major foreign airlines following the Yemeni ballistic missile that landed just 200 meters from the Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.