Yemen targets Ben Gurion Airport, sends millions into hiding

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces persist in striking the Israeli regime with hypersonic missiles in response to its genocidal war on Gaza.

In a recent operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a new strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, prompting millions of Israelis to seek shelter and leading to a suspension of airport operations, according to an official statement by their spokesperson.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni forces executed a “qualitative military operation” targeting Ben Gurion in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile. The attack successfully halted air traffic at the airport.

Saree confirmed that the operation achieved its intended goals, causing the suspension of air travel and sending millions of settlers into hiding.

He warned, “Remaining silent about the daily massacres in Gaza will bring shame and disgrace upon this nation, leaving it more vulnerable to its enemies than ever, unless it acts to fulfill its religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations toward the oppressed Palestinian people.”

General Saree further stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue and intensify their operations until the Israeli genocide in Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Following the missile launch from Yemen, air raid sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and throughout large areas across Israel.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed, “Air defenses are dealing with a ballistic missile launched from Yemen.”

Israeli media also reported the suspension of flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport as a result of the attack, highlighting the disruption caused to Israeli air traffic.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued warnings of an aerial blockade on the Israeli regime, marked by repeated strikes on Ben Gurion Airport.

“In light of the developments in Gaza and the enemy’s escalating crimes against our steadfast and oppressed people, the Yemeni Armed Forces are working to double their capabilities to expand support operations and intensify military action,” Saree stated.

“This includes maintaining the ban on air traffic at Lod Airport (Ben Gurion), a maritime blockade at Haifa Port, and a restriction on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas.”

A previous strike near the airport in early May, reportedly hitting a car park, also led to the suspension of air traffic and cancellation of several international flights.

Following these developments, international airlines began canceling flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport, causing a notable decline in passenger traffic. Israeli Channel 12 reported that this was due to the Yemeni Armed Forces’ declaration of a comprehensive no-fly zone over Israeli airspace.

On May 6, the United States reached a ceasefire agreement with the Yemeni government. The near-daily strikes had failed to deter Yemeni retaliation.

Trump stated the ceasefire was “effective immediately” after the U.S. acknowledged that its warships in the Red Sea had been subjected to repeated attacks.

Analysts believe that the U.S. military campaign in Yemen, widely viewed as a measure to protect the Israeli regime, became too costly to sustain.

In under six weeks, Yemeni forces shot down seven American MQ-9 Reaper drones over their airspace, causing losses totaling approximately $200 million.

Additionally, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman has returned home after losing three fighter jets in the Red Sea.

