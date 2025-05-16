YAF target Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at the Israeli Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Yafa, in a decisive response and rejection of the ongoing genocide committed by the Israeli enemy in the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the operation successfully struck its target, forcing millions of settlers into shelters and halting airport operations for nearly an hour on Thursday.

According to Israeli reports, the missile was detected, causing activity at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to halt as sirens sounded across vast occupied lands. Israeli news outlet Yedioth Ahronoth stated that "a missile from Yemen sent millions into shelters," especially those attending a celebration in the settlement of Beit Shims in occupied al-Quds.

The statement further noted that faced with the urgent developments in Gaza, marked by the continued genocide, daily massacres, and famine due to the suffocating siege, and confronted with the failure and betrayal of Arab and Islamic nations, the Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside all free peoples of the Ummah, assume a profound religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility.