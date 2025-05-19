Yemen warns airlines against flights to Ben Gurion amid blockade

A high-ranking Yemeni source warned international airlines against resuming flights to Ben Gurion Airport, stressing that any such move would ignore explicit warnings issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Speaking exclusively to Al Mayadeen, the source stated that companies seeking to restore routes to the Israeli airport should “change their destinations and pay close attention to the warnings from the Yemeni army.”

The source emphasized that the Yemeni military remains committed to enforcing an aerial blockade on the Israeli occupation regime, not merely targeting Ben Gurion Airport.

The source further noted that the trajectory of Yemeni missiles and drones toward Ben Gurion and across the occupation regime’s airspace is “a steady and intensifying course,” adding that the regular breaches of Israeli airspace are “not incidental.”

He also underscored that the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Yemeni people "are not deterred by psychological warfare or threats," reaffirming their resolve in the face of attempts to pressure or dissuade their campaign.