Yemen changes the equation by striking Ben Gurion Airport

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces hit Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, declaring the airport is “no longer safe”.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed the missile had accurately struck its target. He noted that both Israeli and American air defense systems failed to intercept it.

Saree underlined that the strike led to a complete suspension of airport operations for over an hour and forced millions of Israelis into shelters.

Following the strike, Yemeni forces reiterated their warning to all international airlines to avoid flights to Ben Gurion Airport, declaring it an unsafe airspace.

Israeli media reported that the missile landed near Terminal 3, generating thick smoke, halting all takeoffs and landings, and disrupting train services in the area. Several injuries were also reported.

Air raid sirens were triggered across central Israeli regions as interception attempts failed. Israeli media outlets cited sources as saying the missile overwhelmed defense systems, compelling civilians to seek shelter en masse.

Channel 12 cited Israeli security assessments confirming that the Arrow 3 and U.S.-supplied THAAD missile defense systems failed to intercept the projectile.

Israeli outlets acknowledged, “There is no air defense system that offers 100% protection, regardless of its sophistication.”

Reports also stated the missile’s impact created a crater 25 meters deep in the airport’s vicinity in Lod. Images of the aftermath circulated across Western media platforms.

Military experts believe the missile used was a newly developed model. Regional reports highlighted Yemen’s recent enhancements to its strategic missile arsenal, which now includes radar-evading capabilities and upgraded air defense systems.

Despite facing ongoing aggression, Yemeni forces are believed to be expanding their hypersonic missile stockpile along with advancements in drone and naval weaponry.

Simultaneously, Yemen confirmed a separate drone strike using a Yafa drone targeting a key Israeli site in the Ashkelon region.

The Yemeni Armed Forces stated their operations will continue as part of their “religious and humanitarian duty toward the Palestinian people,” vowing to resist American aggression and maintain support for Gaza until the genocidal war ends and the siege is lifted.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said Sanaa had “warned the Americans indirectly” about escalation, but their warnings were ignored under the mistaken belief that U.S. defense systems would offer protection.

In response to the strike, Hamas praised Yemen for its “blessed attacks” deep inside Israel, calling them a reflection of Yemen’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The resistance movement commended Yemen’s leadership and people for their courage, expressing full solidarity and calling on Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their moral responsibility to support Palestine.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, lauded Yemen for “defying the forces of oppression” and “penetrating the world’s most advanced defense systems.”

He addressed the Yemeni people directly: “You are part of us, and we are part of you. May God guide your strikes and accept your sacrifices.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also praised the operation, saluting Yemen’s bravery and unyielding support for Gaza amid heavy sacrifices.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) described the precision strike on Ben Gurion Airport as a “qualitative leap in Yemen’s response,” reflecting unity between Gaza and Sanaa. The group emphasized the operation’s message: Israeli and American military defenses are increasingly vulnerable.

The Resistance committees echoed this view, stating the strikes highlight “the failure of U.S. aggression against Yemen,” and praised Yemeni technological advancements as ushering in a new phase of resistance.

The Mujahideen Movement also hailed the operation as a “strategic Yemeni strike” that overwhelmed the joint Zionist-American defense systems. The group called on Arab nations to break their silence and follow Yemen’s lead in defending the Islamic world and the Palestinian people.

