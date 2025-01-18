Yemen supports Gaza till the end  

TEHRAN – Yemen continues its support front for Gaza until the last moments of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen toward Tel Aviv triggered sirens in Israel that were heard in Ramallah.

Hebrew media reported that Israelis escaped en masse from the shores of Tel Aviv. Footage shared by Israeli news platforms showed many fleeing to shelters after sirens sounded in central Israel.

According to Israeli media, rocket fragments also made an impact near the settlement of Beitar Illit south of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem). Sounds of explosions were heard from the occupied West Bank after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport.

The Israeli ambulance service confirmed that it dealt with several injuries during the rush to shelters.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily disrupted as a result of the Yemeni ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that firefighting teams were dispatched to Be’er Ya’akov, south of Tel Aviv, after a fire broke out due to fragments from the Yemeni missile.

According to a spokesperson for the Israeli occupation forces, the sirens were activated after missiles were launched from Yemen.

A statement issued on Saturday and read out by the military spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said:

“Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their fighters and in response to the recent massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth stage of the supportive stages in the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy War,” Yahya Saree stated.

Saree added, “The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a specific military operation targeting the so-called Ministry of Defense of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Tel Aviv, using a ballistic missile, Dhu al-Fiqar type.”

The spokesman pointed out, “The missile reached its target with high accuracy, thanks to God, and the interception systems failed to intercept it.”

The statement stressed, "The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate that they will stand by the side of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and in coordination with it to deal militarily with any violations or any military escalation committed by the Israeli enemy during the period of implementing the ceasefire agreement.”

On Saturday evening, an Israeli military spokesperson said sirens were activated in several areas in the south following another missile launch from Yemen, adding that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Israeli media also reported that sirens sounded in Eilat and its surrounding areas while claiming that the missile was intercepted.

Yemen opened a support front for Gaza in November 2023 by blocking Israeli-affiliated ships from docking at Israeli ports. The ban on vessels heading to the Israeli regime left the port of Eilat bankrupt.

As the Gaza genocide waged on, Yemeni forces escalated their operations by targeting Tel Aviv.

Regular bombardments on Yemeni cities by the United States, Britain and Israel failed to deter the government in Sanaa from its military operations in the Red Sea and attacks on Tel Aviv with hypersonic missiles.

More recently, Yemeni forces widened their operations further by targeting Israeli power plants.

Despite the distance, hypersonic missiles launched from Yemen have evaded multiple layers of missile interceptor systems operated by CENTCOM and the Israeli military.

The Sanaa government has vowed to halt operations only when the indiscriminate Israeli strikes on Gaza end and the deadly siege on the enclave lifted.

Those deadly bombing attacks continued on Saturday.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, on the 470th of the U.S.-backed genocidal war “the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 23 dead and 83 injuries arriving at hospitals during the past 24 hours.”

“There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.”

The ministry also stated, “The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 46,899 martyrs and 110,725 injuries since 7 October 2023.”



