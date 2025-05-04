Missile launched by Yemen hits Israel’s Ben Gurion airport

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen has hit the perimeter of Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, damaging a road and a vehicle and causing air traffic to stop, according to photos and footage verified by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military confirmed its defence system failed to shoot down the projectile on Sunday morning despite several attempts to intercept it, adding that an investigation was under way. Eight people were injured, according to paramedics.

Yemen’s Houthi, who have been carrying out attacks against Israel in stated opposition to its war and blockade on the Gaza Strip, claimed responsibility for the missile launched at Israel’s busiest airport. More than 18 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 52,495 people, including 57 who starved to death due to the total Israeli siege since March 2, according to Palestinian officials.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned airlines that Ben Gurion airport was “no longer safe for air travel”.

The attack led to a brief suspension of flights at the airport in central Israel with some having to be redirected. All entrances to the airport were also briefly closed while train journeys towards the site were halted.

Sirens blared across central Israel, prompting many to move into shelters, according to Israeli media.