Israel may seize all Gaza in expanded operation, officials say

Israel may seize the Gaza Strip and control aid in an expanded offensive against Hamas that was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet on Monday, officials said, according to Reuters.

An Israeli military official said it would not be launched before U.S. President Donald Trump concludes his visit next week to the Middle East.

The decision, after weeks of faltering efforts to agree a ceasefire with Hamas, underlines the threat that a war heaping international pressure on Israel amid dwindling public support at home could continue with no end in sight.

A government spokesman told journalists online that reserve soldiers were being called up to expand operations in Gaza, not to occupy it.

Israeli troops have already taken over an area amounting to around a third of the Gaza Strip, displacing the population and building watchtowers and surveillance posts on cleared ground the military has described as security zones, but the new plan would go further.

