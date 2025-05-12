Israeli troops fall in deadly Gaza ambush

TEHRAN – In a complex operation, the Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza target a group of occupation officers and soldiers.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, carried out a high-quality operation east of Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting a group of occupation officers and soldiers. The operation resulted in casualties among their ranks.

A field commander with the al-Quds Brigades stated that the complex operation precisely targeted Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) officers and soldiers.

According to the commander, the operation began by luring enemy forces through the shelling of an armored vehicle, causing casualties among its crew of officers and soldiers.

Earlier, the al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters had downed an Israeli occupation drone conducting reconnaissance missions in combat zones east of Gaza City and had seized control of it.

The Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip continue to confront Israeli occupation forces, inflicting losses on both personnel and equipment.

Among its latest announcements, the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, stated they had successfully lured an occupation force into a minefield east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian official told Reuters that Hamas is engaged in talks with the U.S. administration concerning a potential ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

These diplomatic efforts come amid reports of rising tension between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly over the handling of the genocidal war on Gaza.

In an official statement, Hamas confirmed it “has held communications with the U.S. administration in recent days, during which the movement expressed a high level of positivity. The ‘Israeli’ soldier with dual American citizenship, Edan Alexander, will be released as part of the steps taken toward a ceasefire, the opening of crossings, and the entry of aid and relief to our people in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement further emphasized that the Palestinian resistance movement “affirms its readiness to immediately begin intensive negotiations and exert serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, implement a mutually agreed-upon captive exchange, and ensure that the Gaza Strip is managed by an independent professional body.”

The Red Cross will facilitate the handover. Al-Qassam military spokesman Abu Ubaida also confirmed that a decision has been made to release “the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship, captive Edan Alexander.”

The move has sparked outrage in Israeli media, highlighting frustration over the regime’s failure to secure the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza despite its ongoing military campaign.