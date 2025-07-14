TEHRAN - Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Israeli military has been grappling with a surge in suicides among soldiers.

Suicidal attempts by soldiers, both active and reservists, reveal deep psychological, operational, and institutional failures within the military system.

The nature and magnitude of the crisis are unprecedented, pointing towards a larger mental crisis requiring attention.

Rising numbers and an underreported crisis

During 2024, 21 Israeli soldiers committed suicide, the highest number in the past 13 years. The upward trend is still present in 2025 as more than 14 suicide cases have been unveiled during the first half of the year. The bulk of the occurrences pertain to reservists who were hurriedly called up and sent to the fighting places with the least possible psychological preparations or support.

Those who are against it say that the military does not give these cases the right amount of attention and, in fact, it behaves in such a way that it goes only to cover them up, thus, not only the situation is not improved, but, also, the silence becomes a stigma for those who are suffering from mental health issues among the ranks.

Psychological toll and institutional failures

The psychological toll on soldiers is beyond comprehension. Research shows that about twelve percent of reservists who went to fight in Gaza are diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and are so affected that they are not fit to continue with the service. Since the beginning of the war, roughly 30,000 soldiers have been looking for psychological help, while hundreds have been discharged because of mental health issues.

This widespread trauma has led to a collapse in morale: reserve enlistment rates have dropped from 95 percent to 75 percent, and absenteeism in certain units has soared to 50 percent. Despite these alarming figures, the Israeli military has been widely criticized for its inadequate mental health infrastructure, pervasive stigmatization of psychological distress, and failure to provide timely and effective treatment for afflicted soldiers.

Recent tragic cases

The most recent incidents highlight the human cost of the crisis. On July 10, 2025, a soldier from the Golani Brigade committed suicide at Sde Teiman military base shortly after completing his service in Gaza. His unit knew and was concerned about his condition.

He had been questioned by military police and had received evaluation and psychiatric assistance, and his weapon was confiscated and on supervision. However, he found a gun from a friend and took his own life. Importantly, the soldier had just returned from Gaza after losing a close friend during the combat - the progression from combat exposure and then the added trauma upon return from the front.

Another case also occurred recently with reservist Daniel Edri, who immolated himself after returning from trying to manage what amounted to numerous combat missions from Gaza and Lebanon, while also managing the horrific violence following all of the missions and being denied immediate access to psychiatric care following each of these missions.

A society drowning in its own warmongering

The rising suicide rate among Israeli soldiers highlights a deepening crisis that extends beyond individual tragedies to threaten the military’s operational readiness and societal stability. Groups like “Mothers on the Front” criticize the continued deployment of psychologically unfit soldiers, warning that it endangers both individuals and unit cohesion.

As recruitment declines and morale drops, the psychological toll of prolonged conflict and occupation increasingly reverberates through Israeli society. This surge in suicides reflects a society overwhelmed by relentless warmongering and expansionist policies.

Israel’s aggressive military actions—from Gaza’s brutal occupation to recent conflicts with Iran—have devastated lives abroad while fracturing the mental and social fabric at home. The crisis exposes a military system prioritizing conquest over soldier welfare, revealing profound ethical and strategic failures within Israeli society itself.