Israeli troops caught in deadly ambush

TEHRAN – Hamas executes a complex ambush against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, causing casualties.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, carried out a complex ambush against Israeli occupation forces in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The operation targeted two infantry military vehicles and resulted in casualties.

According to a statement by al-Qassam Brigades, its fighters hit a Merkava 4 tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Yassin 105 shells, setting both vehicles on fire.

Additionally, the al-Qassam Brigades reported that an Israeli Hummer vehicle was struck by an anti-tank missile in the same area, critically wounding two soldiers.

When an Israeli rescue team arrived at the scene, it was hit by an explosive device.

One soldier was killed and two others were wounded. The Israeli military evacuated the injured via helicopter.

Israeli media reported the death of one soldier and the injury of four others, two of whom are in serious condition.

The Israeli military identified the slain soldier as G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra and acknowledged that the rescue team also came under attack, with casualties inflicted.

Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, released footage showing mortar and 107mm rocket attacks targeting Israeli troop gatherings and vehicles in Rafah, southern Gaza.

As Israeli military operations in Gaza continue, al-Qassam Brigades announced it had recovered the body of one of its fighters assigned to protect Israeli-American captive and soldier Edan Alexander. The fate of Alexander and the other fighters remains unknown.

Al-Qassam Brigades military spokesperson Abu Obeida said efforts to protect captives are increasingly difficult due to heavy Israeli bombardment, which is putting the lives of Israeli captives at risk.

He also accused the Zionist regime of spreading false information about Hamas’ treatment of captives in Gaza, claiming that Tel Aviv fabricated testimonies from former hostages to incite hatred against the Palestinian resistance fighters and to cover up the killing of some captives by Israeli forces.

Earlier this week, Abu Obeida said contact was lost with the group guarding Alexander after their location was struck in an Israeli airstrike. He added that efforts to re-establish contact are ongoing.

According to an Israeli proposal recently shared with mediators, Hamas had planned to release Edan Alexander on the first day of a ceasefire as a goodwill gesture toward the United States.

Amid the ongoing U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that “44 martyrs and 145 injured persons arrived at Gaza Strip’s hospitals during the past 24 hours.”

Israeli Occupation Forces have killed upwards of 50,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, most of them women and children.

