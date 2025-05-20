Ambushes kill and injure Israeli soldiers

TEHRAN – As Israeli occupation forces attempt another invasion of Gaza, Palestinian resistance strikes back with deadly force.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced that its fighters carried out a complex ambush in the al-Atatra area, west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

According to the al-Qassam Brigades, their fighters targeted three Israeli military vehicles using two explosive devices and a Tandem shell, followed by direct clashes with another Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) unit.

In a statement, the al-Quds Brigades stated that their fighters inflicted casualties on the occupying Israeli forces, causing deaths and injuries. They also observed helicopters landing to evacuate the wounded.

Hebrew media reported that at least one Israeli soldier was killed in what was described as a “difficult security incident” in Gaza.

Despite the regime’s media censorship surrounding Israeli casualties, the IOF confirmed that one soldier was killed after an RPG hit a building during the clashes. Two other soldiers were reported injured.

The IOF identified the deceased as a member of the 601st Engineering Battalion. This latest death raises the official IOF death toll since October 7, 2023, to 857.

Critics maintain that the true figure is likely much higher, accusing the occupation regime of deliberately hiding the full extent of its casualties.

Meanwhile, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, reported that its fighters detonated several pre-planted explosive devices targeting an Israeli military convoy during an incursion northeast of Khan Younis. A helicopter was seen landing in the area to evacuate the dead and wounded IOF soldiers.

The al-Quds Brigades also stated that its fighters successfully lured an IOF unit into a pre-planted minefield, hitting another convoy that had advanced near Khan Younis. The fighters confirmed the success of the operation upon their return and again observed helicopter evacuations at the site.

These developments follow the deaths of three Israeli soldiers last week across Gaza as well as numerous others who had been wounded.

As the IOF attempts to intensify its occupation of the enclave, Palestinian resistance factions have resumed guerrilla tactics, ambushing IOF units in open areas where the regime believes it is safe to continue its genocide in Gaza.