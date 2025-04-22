Hamas attacks the Israeli military

TEHRAN – Hamas kills and injures more Israeli occupation forces as the regime expands its genocide against civilians.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, has announced a new deadly operation against Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in northern Gaza.

The al-Qassam Brigades revealed that “after returning from the frontlines, our fighters confirmed that they lured a Zionist engineering unit to the mouth of a pre-rigged tunnel.”

“As soon as the unit reached the location, the tunnel was detonated, leaving the occupation soldiers dead and wounded east of al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.”

The Palestinian resistance executed a complex ambush against the IOF recently and published footage of the deadly operation on its social media platforms.

Israeli researcher Azi Ashken wrote in the Hebrew newspaper Maariv that “contrary to initial assessments, Hamas still retains a fighting force made up of a large number of armed fighters, some of whom are organized into brigades and battalions.”

“Operations against Hamas tunnels are like emptying the sea with a small spoon, just in the northern Gaza Strip, everywhere you set foot, you find a tunnel opening,” Azi Ashken added.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported multiple civilian casualties following a series of Israeli airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense, told AFP that “the occupation launched several intense airstrikes at dawn on Tuesday targeting Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and Khan Younis.”

He added that seven members of the same family were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed their home in a neighborhood west of Gaza City.

Strikes were also reported in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and on a road west of the city.

Reports from the ground indicate that the IOF heavily targeted the center of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, launching airstrikes on areas east of the city.

In the al-Sabra neighborhood, at least eleven people were burned to death after a fire engulfed a home struck by multiple airstrikes.

In a separate attack on a family home in Khan Younis, more civilians, including children, were killed.

Additional casualties were reported after an Israeli airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced people in the al-Katiba neighborhood of Khan Younis.

Alongside the air raids, the IOF carried out intense demolition operations east of Gaza, while shelling continued across various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes conducted particularly violent airstrikes and demolition operations east of Gaza City, injuring several Palestinians.

Precision strikes also targeted remaining rescue equipment such as bulldozers and heavy machinery in different parts of the Strip. These tools, according to UN agencies, are critical for rescuing victims trapped under the rubble from previous strikes.

The IOF launched another round of home demolitions, razing areas east of Gaza City and in Rafah.

On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that over 66 people had been killed and more than 120 injured within the past 48 hours.

Preliminary figures show that since March 18 when the Israeli regime broke a ceasefire agreement, the death toll has reached 1,890, with at least 4,950 wounded.

Since the beginning of October 2023, the total number of Palestinian fatalities has risen to 51,266, with 116,991 injured, according to Health Ministry data.