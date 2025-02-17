Hamas confirms military official martyred

The armed wing of Hamas hailed Muhammad Ibrahim Shaheen, who was killed by an Israeli drone strike in Sidon, as an influential figure in the Palestinian resistance movement.

Qassam Brigades said in a statement that he had a “pioneering role and special fingerprints” in the path of resistance against Israel, including during the war on Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian resistance group said as its members are killed across Palestinian and other territories, it affirms its steadfastness on the path of resistance “until the dream of our people for liberation and return is achieved”.