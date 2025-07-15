More occupation troops killed in Gaza

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces killed three more Israeli occupation soldiers in the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon.

According to Israeli regime media, at least three others were injured in the same incident, which took place in Jabalia, northern Gaza, when a missile struck their tank.

The IOF identified the dead as Staff Sergeant Shoham Menahem, Sergeant Shlomo Yakir Shrem, and Sergeant Yuliy Faktor.

All three served in the 52nd Battalion of the IOF’s 401st Armored Brigade.

The attack occurred while the unit was engaged in what the IOF described as a mission to “defeat the local Hamas battalion and destroy its infrastructure both above and below ground” in the northern Gaza town.

Over the past week, at least ten IOF soldiers from elite units have been killed amid the ongoing U.S.-backed genocidal war in Gaza.

This brings the total number of IOF soldiers killed by Palestinian resistance forces since the resumption of the genocide in March to at least 43.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance fighters have launched more attacks on different fronts across the Gaza Strip, targeting the IOF and inflicting casualties.

The al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has published footage of a targeted strike on an IOF command and control center using a guided missile in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The al-Quds Brigades further reported destroying an IOF military vehicle by detonating a pre-planted barrel bomb near the Islamic University in the Maan area, southeast of Khan Yunis.

Reports indicate that the occupation regime’s helicopters were deployed to evacuate the wounded and dead soldiers.

The Palestinian resistance movement also announced that it “shelled the Be’eri settlement in the Gaza envelope with a number of rockets in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people.”

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting an IOF Namer armored personnel carrier, with a soldier visible on top, using a Yasin-105 rocket-propelled grenade north of Khan Younis.

The Palestinian resistance continues to escalate its operations against the IOF, causing both human and material losses. Emerging reports suggest renewed efforts may be underway to capture Israeli soldiers.

Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported that the three Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza were inside a Merkava Mark 4 tank during clashes in Jabalia.

The paper’s military correspondent, Avi Ashkenazi, confirmed the deaths occurred inside what is considered “the best and strongest tank in the world in terms of protection.”

Ashkenazi added that the IOF had not determined until this morning whether the tank was struck by an anti-tank missile or hit by an explosive device placed beneath it.

Maariv described growing unease among IOF officers, who are reluctant to present the facts to political leaders.

It added that the occupation army is “mired in the mud of Gaza,” and that its leadership is suffering from confusion in a war that is no longer under control.

Hamas has said, “Our resistance fighters are waging a war of attrition that surprises the enemy daily with innovative field tactics, stripping it of the initiative and throwing its calculations into disarray—despite its superiority in firepower and airpower.”

The Palestinian resistance movement added that “the longer the war drags on, the deeper the occupation army sinks into Gaza’s quicksand, and the more exposed it becomes to the resistance’s precision strikes. The ‘total victory’ Netanyahu promotes is a grand illusion meant to cover up a resounding military and political defeat.”