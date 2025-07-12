'Israel' reports casualties as resistance grows in Gaza, Khan Younis

Israeli media confirmed two security incidents in Khan Younis and Gaza's al-Shujaiya neighborhood, reporting intense close-quarters combat along multiple battlefronts in recent hours, Al Mayadeen reported.

Both incidents resulted in military casualties, with wounded soldiers evacuated by military helicopters to Tel Hashomer, Beilinson, Soroka, and Ichilov hospitals, according to Israeli media.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army acknowledged a soldier was wounded in ongoing confrontations in northern Gaza, while Israeli Channel 12 reported that three soldiers were injured in Khan Younis battles after an explosive device detonated near a military vehicle.